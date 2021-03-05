Edwin Carell (Caroselli), 95, a resident of The Villages, FL and a longtime resident of Acton, MA passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Born September 28, 1925 in Jersey City to Ernesto Caroselli and Marie (nee) Egle, attended one year at Newark College of Engineering, and in 1944 he served in WW2, 7th Army, 100 Infantry Division, 397 Regiment, “Item” company, fought in a Mortar squad in northern France and Germany. He was awarded the “bronze star” and received a “purple heart”. After the war he continued his education and graduated from Syracuse University. He got married in 1951. He worked as an engineer for Lytron Inc., Woburn MA. Ed was a devoted husband and a wonderful father.

Edwin was the beloved husband of Harriet who passed away in 2016. He is survived by his four sons, Steven and daughter-in-law Nancy of Toluca Lake CA, Timothy and daughter-in-law Lisa (Deceased 2006) of Acton MA, Michael and daughter-in-law Charlene (deceased 2008) of The Villages FL, Gregory and daughter-in-law Meg of Westborough MA; 6 grandchildren John Carell, Elizabeth (Annie) Carell, Samantha Carell, Rebekah Carell, Katherine Carell (Deceased 2018), and great-grandchild Delilah Fuller.

Memorial Gathering will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, service date to be determined. A memorial service and interment will take place in Acton, MA, in late spring.