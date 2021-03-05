Friday, March 5, 2021
54.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Edwin Carell (Caroselli)

Staff Report

Edwin Alfred Carell

Edwin Carell (Caroselli), 95, a resident of The Villages, FL and a longtime resident of Acton, MA passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Born September 28, 1925 in Jersey City to Ernesto Caroselli and Marie (nee) Egle, attended one year at Newark College of Engineering, and in 1944 he served in WW2, 7th Army, 100 Infantry Division, 397 Regiment, “Item” company, fought in a Mortar squad in northern France and Germany. He was awarded the “bronze star” and received a “purple heart”. After the war he continued his education and graduated from Syracuse University. He got married in 1951. He worked as an engineer for Lytron Inc., Woburn MA. Ed was a devoted husband and a wonderful father.

Edwin was the beloved husband of Harriet who passed away in 2016. He is survived by his four sons, Steven and daughter-in-law Nancy of Toluca Lake CA, Timothy and daughter-in-law Lisa (Deceased 2006) of Acton MA, Michael and daughter-in-law Charlene (deceased 2008) of The Villages FL, Gregory and daughter-in-law Meg of Westborough MA; 6 grandchildren John Carell, Elizabeth (Annie) Carell, Samantha Carell, Rebekah Carell, Katherine Carell (Deceased 2018), and great-grandchild Delilah Fuller.

Memorial Gathering will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, service date to be determined. A memorial service and interment will take place in Acton, MA, in late spring.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Ernest J. Dulude

Ernie Dulude worked as an Ambassador at the Country Club Hills golf course in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Nolan (Lon) Bohnstedt

Lon Bohnstedt worked as a volunteer at The Villages Hospital for many years and also served in the Fairway Christian Church Care Givers Ministry. 
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth E. Urquhart

Ken Urquhart and his wife, Nancy, golfed regularly on the many area golf courses (achieving a hole-in-one in 2011), and they were also teammates in one of The Villages bowling leagues.
Read more
Obituaries

John Ellis Pierce

John Pierce was a successful custom home builder and owner of Windows of Indiana before retiring in 2011 to The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Herman Cecil Cole

Prior to his retirement, Herman Cole worked for H. S. Camp and Sons Meat Company.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph A. Mason

Joseph A. Mason passed away peacefully Feb. 28 at the age of 79.
Read more
Obituaries

Phyllis Darlene Bishop

Phyllis Bishop married Paul Bishop in 1984 and they later retired to The Villages, where they enjoyed over 25 years of traveling the world, playing golf, and enjoying great friends and family.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,786FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54.9 ° F
57.2 °
52 °
82 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
67 °
Tue
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment