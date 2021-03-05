Friday, March 5, 2021
Ernest J. Dulude

Staff Report

Ernest Joseph Dulude

Ernest J. Dulude, 82, of 1651 Kiley Ct., Lady Lake, FL passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Ernie was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, the son of the late Victor and Rose (Fontaine) Dulude. He is survived by his wife Vivian; his 2 daughters, Diane (Steven) Grasso, of Lakeland, FL and Donna Waln of Edmond, OK; his 5 grandchildren, Anthony & Eric Grasso, Keri Ball, and Monica & Thomas Waln, as well as 4 great-grandchildren. Nephew Richard (Kimberly) Messier, and their 2 sons Andrew & Matthew. He was predeceased by his sister, Doris Messier.

Ernie was a Funeral Director compassionately serving families for more than 40 years. He practiced primarily in Rhode Island at the Bellows Funeral Chapel and Prata Funeral Home, and later in Central Florida.

One of his greatest accomplishments was serving as District Governor of the Lions Club in RI. During his tenure, the club was instrumental in opening the Ronald McDonald House in Providence. The home provides comfort, support, and resources to families of children undergoing treatment for serious medical conditions. After his retirement, he worked as an Ambassador at the Country Club Hills golf course in The Villages.

Services will be private at the request of the family. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

