Intoxicated woman arrested after making repeated calls to 911

An intoxicated woman was arrested after making repeated calls to 911.

Kathy Faye Tenpas, 61, was taken into custody Thursday night at her home at 101 Mark. Ave. in Lady Lake on a charge of misuse of 911.

She made multiple calls to 911 and was “incoherent” at times when speaking with the dispatcher, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During one call, Tenpas claimed she wanted to turn in “the biggest drug dealer in Lake County” and in another she alleged that “her significant other was planting illegal narcotics in her room,” the report said. When officers arrived at the home, she either denied calling 911 or got upset with officers who responded to the calls. Each time she was advised not to call 911 unless she had a true emergency.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.