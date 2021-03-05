Friday, March 5, 2021
Obituaries

Kenneth E. Urquhart

Staff Report

Kenneth E. Urquhart

Kenneth E. Urquhart, age 81, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Pembroke, MA passed into our Lord’s hands on Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born in Quincy, MA on July 3, 1939, Ken grew up in Braintree, raised his family in Pembroke, and spent his retirement years in The Villages.

Kenneth was a devoted husband of 61 years to Nancy (Pope) Urquhart; loving father to Stephen (Cheryl) Urquhart of Franklin, MA, Gregory (Anita) Urquhart of Pembroke, MA, Thomas (Kellie) Urquhart of Orlando, FL, and Lori Tirrell (Stephen Morris) of Charlotte, NC; proud grandfather to Theresa Urquhart, Rebecca Urquhart, Amylee (Greg) Russell, Bryan (Marlen) Ahlstrand, Alexandra Ahlstrand, Veronica Urquhart, Dennae Tirrell, Seth (Olivia) Tirrell and Melina Tirrell; great-grandfather to Lucas Cohen and Emma Russell. Ken was predeceased by his son Kevin Urquhart and grandson Kevin Ahlstrand. He is also survived by his loving sisters Jean McLaughlin of Jupiter, FL and Claire Jacobson of The Villages, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

After serving his country in the Air Force, Ken was employed by Polaroid Corporation for 35 years. Ken was happiest when surrounded by his family, whether it was attending the many family gatherings over the years, or making countless trips to see his grandchildren’s achievements and milestones.

Retirement in Florida allowed him to enjoy his favorite pastimes of golf, bowling, and dining with his many friends. Ken and Nancy golfed regularly on the many area golf courses (achieving a hole-in-one in 2011), and they were also teammates in one of The Villages bowling leagues. An avid Boston sports fan he would always watch the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, or Celtics whenever he could and was ready to discuss the teams’ successes at any time!

Private services are being planned for the immediate family. Interment will be at a future date in the Center Cemetery, Oldham Street, Pembroke, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s name to the American Cancer Society or the National MS Society.

