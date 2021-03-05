Nolan (Lon) Bohnstedt, age 88, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL.

Lon is survived by his wife, Jan Bohnstedt of The Villages; his daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Sellars of Tallahassee, FL, his son, Adolph Bohnstedt, of Schenectady, NY, his brother, Max (Carol) Bohnstedt of Virginia, his stepson, Brad Cable and his wife, Kim of Indianapolis, IN, his stepdaughter, Bonita Husted and her husband, Steve of Naples, FL, his two grandchildren, Krista Sutton and Paul Sellars , his step grandchildren, Megan (Sean) Grady, Ryan Husted, Grant Husted and Chad Husted, and his ten great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughters Casey Bohnstedt and Karen Ripy, and his brother, Marion Bohnstedt.

Lon was born on January 31, 1933 in Bippus, IN to parents, Charles and Viola (Young) Bohnstedt. He graduated from Purdue University in 1955 with a degree in Pharmacology. Upon graduation he served in the US Army for two years. After that, Lon began his career in the pharmaceutical industry which included sales, marketing, and owning his own pharmacy. He concluded his career in sales for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

Lon was a devoted family man and a loving father. He married Jan (Cable) in 1982 and in 2005 the couple retired and relocated to The Villages, FL.

Lon was a social, active man deeply involved in community and church service for the majority of his life. He enjoyed volunteering in a variety of community activities throughout the years, serving in many leadership capacities. He worked as a volunteer at The Villages Hospital for many years and also served in the Fairway Christian Church Care Givers Ministry. His family and friends will always remember him as a warm, witty, wise and loving person.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at Fairway Christian Church at 251 Avenida Los Angeles, The Villages, FL 32162. Associate Pastor, Bob Harris will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lon’s life. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. Memorial donations may be sent to Fairway Christian Church or Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.