Still too difficult to get COVID-19 shots

To the Editor:

I don’t understand why my mother 94-year-old and myself, 70, can not get a appointment. We registered with Lake County, no results. Tried Publix at 7 a.m., fully booked. How can that be? They open at 7 a.m. Everything I see on The Villages is an hour away and and a long wait in lines. The Villages must have enough people over the age of 65 to set up a station near us. Now they are opening up for teachers 50 years old. We will never get a appointment.

Harold Fey

Village of El Cortez