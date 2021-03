Thomas Edward Steadman, 70, of the Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, January 2, 1951 to Martha (Steinhoff) and Jack Steadman.

Thomas is survived by two daughters, Katherine Ficke of Kansas City and Anne Steadman of Park City, Utah; brother, Donald Steadman of Waco, Texas; sister, Barbara Selders.