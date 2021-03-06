Saturday, March 6, 2021
Gary C. Clark

Staff Report

Gary C. Clark, 76, passed away on March 2, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He was born on January 9, 1945 to the late Paul T. and Maxine (Tallman) Clark in Huntington, Indiana. Gary was the loving husband of Brenda (Shear) Clark for 51 years. He was a Sgt. E-5 in the Marines during Vietnam. He worked at Dana Corporation in Indiana for 40 years before retiring and relocating to The Villages in Florida. While living in Florida, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing and of course, his food.

Gary was a hardworking, family man and always put them first. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Tallman, Kent Clark and Sue Clark. Gary is survived by his wife, Brenda of Farmington; daughter, Angela Shepherd (Mike) of Farmington; 2 grandchildren, Ashlee Shepherd and Scott Shepherd; and his sweetie, great-granddaughter, Emma Shepherd.

