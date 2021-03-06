Saturday, March 6, 2021
Home Crime

Wildwood woman with checkered legal past remanded into custody over driving with revoked license

Larry D. Croom

Michelle Leigh Kennedy

A 36-year-old Wildwood woman who once lost her driver’s license due to unpaid parking tickets and is a habitual traffic offender is back behind bars.

Michelle Leigh Kennedy was remanded into custody Thursday afternoon on a past charge of driving while license revoked as a habitual offender. She was being held on no bond and her sentence is scheduled to end on April 2, jail records show.

Kennedy is no stranger to the Marion County legal system, having been held in the jail 12 times since January 2010 on a litany of charges. Her most recent arrest came in November 2020 when she was taken into custody for violating her probation on a previous charge of driving while license revoked. She was booked into the Marion County Jail and initially held without bond.

Kennedy also was arrested in August 2014 by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy after she was pulled over on State Road 44. The deputy had noticed that the tag on her Honda belonged on a homemade trailer and a computer check revealed a long list of unpaid traffic tickets that had resulted in the suspension of her driver’s license.

When the deputy was placing Kennedy, who lived in Fruitland Park at the time, in the back seat of his patrol car, she admitted to having a “meth pipe” in her purse. The substance in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

