Daughters of the American Revolution to learn about first lady history

Members of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hear a presentation about first ladies this month.

The group is scheduled to meet March 19 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center from 1-3:50 p.m. In honor of Women’s History Month, Historian Carolyn Kleinsmith will present a program titled “Presidential First Ladies. A challenging trivia game will be played so members are being encouraged to brush up on their first lady knowledge.

Due to precautions for COVID-19, no luncheon will be provided. But DAR members and their guests must RSVP to reserve seats by emailing Elaine Beckler at [email protected].