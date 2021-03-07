Sunday, March 7, 2021
63.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Daughters of the American Revolution to learn about first lady history

Staff Report

Members of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hear a presentation about first ladies this month.

Members of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will learn about first ladies at an upcoming meeting.

The group is scheduled to meet March 19 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center from 1-3:50 p.m. In honor of Women’s History Month, Historian Carolyn Kleinsmith will present a program titled “Presidential First Ladies. A challenging trivia game will be played so members are being encouraged to brush up on their first lady knowledge.

Due to precautions for COVID-19, no luncheon will be provided. But DAR members and their guests must RSVP to reserve seats by emailing Elaine Beckler at [email protected].

Related Articles

Crime

Prosecutor preps for ‘misleading testimony’ in case of father struck and killed

The prosecutor’s office is ready for “misleading testimony” to be introduced at the trial of a man accused of striking a father with a van as he escorted his young daughter to a school bus stop.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter to learn about WW II Cadet Nurse Corp Program

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will learn about the World War II Cadet Nurse Corp program during its upcoming meeting on March 19.
Read more
News

Lake Sumter Lions Club staging community garage sales to fund service projects

The Lake Sumter Lions Club is preparing to hold a resell-it day to benefit the organization’s service projects.
Read more
News

Villager’s painting selected among 75 pieces being shown in Louisiana exhibition

Nancy Dias recently learned that her painting “Short Circuit” was juried into the 2021 Louisiana 51st Annual International Exhibition.
Read more
Health

Tri-county area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise at rapid pace

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb at an alarming rate, with 12 more local residents succumbing to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Former sales representatives’ attorney agrees to trial date with The Villages

An attorney for former sales representatives of Properties of The Villages has agreed to a March 29 trial in the case in which his clients are being sued for breach of contract.
Read more
News

McDonald’s restaurant to be built in The Villages south of State Road 44

A McDonald’s restaurant will be built in The Villages south of State Road 44.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,801FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.6 ° F
65 °
62 °
29 %
3.8mph
1 %
Mon
66 °
Tue
70 °
Wed
74 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment