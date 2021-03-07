Joseph P. McKenzie, 89, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021 at West Marion Community Hospital, after battling pneumonia. He was born on April 8, 1931, in Newark, NJ. He was raised in Altoona, PA, and moved to Washington , DC, with the outbreak of World War II. He worked for The Washington Star newspaper as a printer for 37 years until it closed in 1981. He moved to The Villages with his wife, Evelyn, in 1990.

Joe was a resident of The Villages for over 30 years. He made many friends and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting, travel, and card playing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn. He is survived by his four children Joe, Springfield, OH; Kathleen, The Villages; Jim, Oak Hill, FL; and Mike, The Villages. He also has six grandchildren, Rebecca, Paul, Laura, Carolina, Jim and Mike; and six great grandchildren, Aiden, Nicholas, Kameren, Konnor, Kevin and Kyle.

Visitation will be on Thursday March 11, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD, at a later date.