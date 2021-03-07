Villagers’ adult son sentenced after drinking beer and crashing car

An adult son who lives with his mother and stepfather in the Village of Marsh Bend has been ordered to stay away from booze as the result of a crash this past December.

Nicholas Holden Towers, 36, who lives at 5369 Werdebaugh Way in The Villages, was ordered by a judge last month in Lake County Court to not consume or possess alcohol in a sentencing hearing on a charge of driving under the influence. The Massachusetts native will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He must also attend DUI school and seek recommended treatment.

A Michigan resident staying at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake was inside his residence at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26 when he heard a crash outside, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Towers was at the wheel of a black 2011 Hyundai and attempted to drive away after crashing into the other man’s vehicle parked in the driveway. The Michigan man ordered him to stay and called law enforcement.

Officers found Towers swaying and leaning against the car. Towers was “crying and mumbling with slurred speech,” the report said.

He told police that he had been “just driving around” and bought four cans of beer at a corner store. A container of Steel Reserve beer was spotted on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. Towers said he did not remember being in an accident.

Towers provided breath samples that measured .292 and .254 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail.