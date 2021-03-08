8.5 percent of COVID-19 cases among federal prison staff at Coleman facility

On the day when seven more local COVID-19 deaths were reported, statistics from the Federal Bureau of Prisons showed that 8.5 percent of cases among staff members across the country are at the massive prison facility in Coleman – just outside the confines of the southern portion of The Villages.

Three of the latest local fatalities lived in Marion County, three were residents of Lake County and one resided in Sumter County. They are among the 1,688 tri-county area deaths, the 32,349 in Florida and the 525,541 across the country.

Federal Bureau of Prison statistics show that of the 1,569 COVID-19 cases among staff members across the country, 133 are at the Coleman facility. Four federal prison staff members across the county have died of the fast-spreading virus, with one of those being at the low-security wing of the Coleman prison.

As of Monday, there were two active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Coleman facility. Five prisoners at the facility that once housed notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger have succumbed to the Coronavirus, but 849 inmates and 62 staff members have recovered from the potentially deadly virus.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,948,307 cases – an increase of 3,312 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,912,440 are residents. A total of 81,645 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,099 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 32,349 deaths and 81,015 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 6 for a total of 4,255;

Leesburg up 3 for a total of 3,880;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 962;

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,507; and

Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,215.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 61,506 – increase of 84

Deaths: 1,688

Hospitalizations: 3,634

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,206 – increase of 14

Deaths: 244

Hospitalizations: 515

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,902), Wildwood (962), Bushnell (868), Coleman (831) and Oxford (464).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,192 – increase of 36

Deaths: 586

Hospitalizations: 1,327

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,602), Leesburg (3,880), Eustis (2,226), Mount Dora (1,901) and Tavares (1,832). The Villages also is reporting 172 cases.

MARION COUNTY