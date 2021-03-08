Monday, March 8, 2021
65.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

8.5 percent of COVID-19 cases among federal prison staff at Coleman facility

Larry D. Croom

On the day when seven more local COVID-19 deaths were reported, statistics from the Federal Bureau of Prisons showed that 8.5 percent of cases among staff members across the country are at the massive prison facility in Coleman – just outside the confines of the southern portion of The Villages.

Three of the latest local fatalities lived in Marion County, three were residents of Lake County and one resided in Sumter County. They are among the 1,688 tri-county area deaths, the 32,349 in Florida and the 525,541 across the country.

Federal Bureau of Prison statistics show that of the 1,569 COVID-19 cases among staff members across the country, 133 are at the Coleman facility. Four federal prison staff members across the county have died of the fast-spreading virus, with one of those being at the low-security wing of the Coleman prison.

As of Monday, there were two active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Coleman facility. Five prisoners at the facility that once housed notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger have succumbed to the Coronavirus, but 849 inmates and 62 staff members have recovered from the potentially deadly virus.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,948,307 cases – an increase of 3,312 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,912,440 are residents. A total of 81,645 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,099 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 32,349 deaths and 81,015 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 6 for a total of 4,255;
  • Leesburg up 3 for a total of 3,880;
  • Wildwood up 3 for a total of 962;
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,507; and
  • Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,215.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 61,506 – increase of 84
  • Deaths: 1,688
  • Hospitalizations: 3,634

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,206 – increase of 14
  • Deaths: 244
  • Hospitalizations: 515
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,902), Wildwood (962), Bushnell (868), Coleman (831) and Oxford (464).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,192 – increase of 36
  • Deaths: 586
  • Hospitalizations: 1,327
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,602), Leesburg (3,880), Eustis (2,226), Mount Dora (1,901) and Tavares (1,832). The Villages also is reporting 172 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,108 – increase of 34
  • Deaths: 858
  • Hospitalizations: 1,792
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,640), Summerfield (1,751), Dunnellon (1,268), Belleview (1,215) and Silver Springs (598). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

Related Articles

News

Rep. Hage co-sponsors bill to help The Villages avoid impact fee hike

A pair of companion bills in the Florida House and Senate could provide an end run for The Villages to avoid impact fee hikes by Sumter County commissioners. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor in golf cart

A Villager was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor who had been traveling in a golf cart near their neighborhood.
Read more
News

Bicyclist injured in crash on multi-modal path in The Villages

A bicyclist was injured in a crash during a group ride Monday morning on the multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

DUI suspect arrested after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood in The Villages.
Read more
News

PWAC wants to wait until 2022 to move forward with State Road 44 split

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has decided to wait until 2022 to move forward with breaking off PWAC II south of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Wildwood’s police chief has reshaped his department in two short years

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer got an anniversary gift as he marks the end of his second year as the city's chief.
Read more
Crime

Driver found passed out behind wheel at The Lakes of Lady Lake

A man was arrested after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at The Lakes of Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,811FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.3 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
45 %
3.5mph
1 %
Tue
72 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment