Tuesday, March 9, 2021
The Villages
Governor announces appointment to Lake-Sumter State College Board

Staff Report

David Hidalgo

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of David Hidalgo to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees.

David Hidalgo of Clermont has been a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist since 2004 and serves as a member of the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists Board of Directors.

“I am honored by my appointment to the Lake-Sumter State College Board of Trustees and look forward to working with the Trustees toward the common goal of supporting education issues that will improve our higher education system and the lives of our students,” said Hidalgo. “I thank Gov. DeSantis for putting his trust in me and, I am privileged to serve our community; I also pledge to make a positive impact during my term.”

The District Board of Trustees is the legal governing body for Lake-Sumter State College and comprises dedicated citizens who serve on a volunteer basis. The Governor appoints nine citizens from Lake and Sumter Counties to four-year terms.

Appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

