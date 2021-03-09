Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal over use of space heater

Staff Report

Joshua Kyle Duncan Clinch

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a violent battle with his roommate over a space heater.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence at S.E. 169th Lane and when they arrived, the victim told them he was in his room when 25-year-old Joshua Kyle Duncan Clinch came in and shut off his heater. He said he turned the heater back on and Clinch switched it off and got in his face, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said Clinch punched him with a closed right fist in his neck and upper chest area. He added that Clinch then threw him to the ground and got on top of him while refusing to let him move, the report says, adding that the victim’s neck and upper chest area appeared to be bruising.

Clinch told deputies he entered the room to eat his dinner and the room was too hot because the victim had his space heater turned on. He said he switched off the heater and the victim turned it back on. He then admitted that he “slammed” the victim to the ground and laid on top of him so he couldn’t get up, according to the report.

Clinch was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on $250 bond and is due in court April 21 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

