Driver arrested after alleged road rage attack over roundabout navigation in The Villages

A driver was arrested after an alleged road rage attack over a woman’s poor navigation of a roundabout in The Villages.

A woman in a silver Buick SUV said she had been traveling southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard at Southern Trace at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a gray Ford Mustang cut in front of her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, the driver of the Mustang threw a water bottle at her vehicle and began screaming at her, “You need to learn how to drive around a (expletive deleted) roundabout.” The water bottle left a small scratch on the woman’s Buick SUV. She was able to record the incident on her phone. The video helped deputies identify the driver as 77-year-old Bruce Warburton Roberts of Spruce Creek South.

The Pawtucket, R.I. native was arrested on a felony weapons offense for throwing the bottle and a charge of criminal mischief with property damage. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,500 bond.