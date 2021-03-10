Wednesday, March 10, 2021
72.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Driver arrested after alleged road rage attack over roundabout navigation in The Villages

Meta Minton

Bruce Warburton Roberts

A driver was arrested after an alleged road rage attack over a woman’s poor navigation of a roundabout in The Villages.

A woman in a silver Buick SUV said she had been traveling southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard at Southern Trace at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a gray Ford Mustang cut in front of her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, the driver of the Mustang threw a water bottle at her vehicle and began screaming at her, “You need to learn how to drive around a (expletive deleted) roundabout.” The water bottle left a small scratch on the woman’s Buick SUV. She was able to record the incident on her phone. The video helped deputies identify the driver as 77-year-old Bruce Warburton Roberts of Spruce Creek South.

The Pawtucket, R.I. native was arrested on a felony weapons offense for throwing the bottle and a charge of criminal mischief with property damage. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,500 bond.

Related Articles

Health

DeSantis touts local J & J vaccine site while blasting Biden stimulus package

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted a COVID-19 vaccination site in Sumter County giving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to seniors. We've got the online link where you can signup for the J & J vaccine.
Read more
Crime

New Yorker arrested on DUI charge after noise complaint in The Villages

A New Yorker was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a noise complaint in The Villages.
Read more
News

Deed compliance complaints continue downward trend in older area of The Villages

Deed compliance complaints are continuing a downward trend in the older area of The Villages.
Read more
Health

Local health official issues COVID-19 warning as 10 more area residents die

On the day when 10 more tri-county residents and 62 Floridians joined the list of COVID-19 victims, a local health department official issued a warning to residents about the virus.
Read more
News

Deed restriction temporarily relaxed on RVs in driveway in The Villages

Are you seeing more RVs in driveways in The Villages? We'll explain what's going on.
Read more
Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman arrested after allegedly striking child with rocks

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested after allegedly striking a child with rocks outside her home in the family subdivision in Oxford.
Read more
News

AAC approves $329,234 bid for renovation of Silver Lake golf course

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday approved a $329,234 bid for the renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,824FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
72.6 ° F
73.4 °
72 °
40 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment