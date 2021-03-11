Edward C. Marian was born and raised in Bayside, N.Y. in a household of 10, with 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Like most depression babies, Ed knew the value of a dollar and had a strong work ethic instilled in him by his parents, as he assisted his father and brothers in the roofing trade from a young age. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In the Army he served as a Corporal, trained as a Forward Observer/Artillery, and earned the Korean Service Medal, 2 Bronze Service Stars, and the United Nations Service Medal.

Following his military service, Ed graduated from Iona College, married Anne Marie Denaro (pre-deceased) in 1958, and was blessed with 5 children. Ed supported his family through his work in Technical/Medical Sales Management for Union Carbide, Northrop-Grumman and Smith Kline-Beckman. He spent many a sunny day out on the water, boating and fishing on the Long Island Sound, a love he shared with his children. As the years passed, Ed took up golfing, wintering in Florida and summering in Canada, on Niagara On The Lake. His homes were never far from at least one of his children or siblings as he loved gathering with family.

Along with his family and friends, the center of Ed’s life was his strong Catholic faith. He enjoyed attending Daily Mass and going out with friends for coffee or breakfast. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and infectious laugh. He was well read, played golf for as long as he could and enjoyed cruising the Villages in his Cadillac blasting Sinatra music. He enjoyed playing tennis and traveling with his friend Gail for many years. Ed loved to socialize, having peanut parties and afternoon cocktails with family, neighbors and friends. He loved life, being surrounded by loved ones, had a strong faith in God and will be truly missed.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; Michael and Cecilia Marian, his siblings; Mickey, Joe, John, and Peter. He is survived by his siblings; Fran, Tom, Ann, his children Mariaehel (Kent), Edward, John (Tami), Suzanne, Steven (Kelly), grandchildren; Thomas, Sarah (Carlos), Emily, Aidan, Colton, Brianna, Madeline, Dante, and Olivia. Ed passed away in his home surrounded by his children after a brief illness.

A public visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 08:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Following the service he will be interred, with honors at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513 beginning at 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ed’s behalf to your favorite Pro-Life Organization or St. Timothy Catholic Church.