Let’s tell Rep. Hage what we think of his bill

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

State Representative Brett Hage is proposing bills in the Florida House of Representatives that will directly impact Village residents. Here is the email that I sent him. I hope others will take the time to express their thoughts on this effort by him to prevent the Sumter County Commissioners from enacting more reasonable impact fees. His email address is [email protected]

It is OUTRAGEOUS that you are proposing state bills that would limit increases of impact fees for the Developer of The Villages!
The residents of The Villages have been subsidizing the Developer for many years. We pay exorbitant taxes while the developer makes millions paying less than $1,000 per house. The average is $8,000 per house.
Your bills would cause the residents to pay even higher taxes as the impact of new development on the county infrastructure needs improvements and maintenance.
It is obvious that you care more about the Developer than you do about the residents in your district. If you are successful with these bills we will vote you OUT in the next election just as we did to the previous commissioners.

Wade Kyle
Village of Pinellas

 

