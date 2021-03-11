The Paradise Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Sunday, March 14. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.
Paradise Recreation Center will be closed Sunday for maintenance
