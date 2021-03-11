Thursday, March 11, 2021
Paradise Recreation Center will be closed Sunday for maintenance

Staff Report

The Paradise Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Sunday, March 14. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.

Crime

Driver arrested after alleged road rage attack over roundabout navigation in The Villages

A driver was arrested after an alleged road rage attack over a woman's poor navigation of a roundabout in The Villages.
Health

DeSantis touts local J & J vaccine site while blasting Biden stimulus package

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted a COVID-19 vaccination site in Sumter County giving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to seniors. We've got the online link where you can sign up for the J & J vaccine.
Crime

New Yorker arrested on DUI charge after noise complaint in The Villages

A New Yorker was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a noise complaint in The Villages.
News

Deed compliance complaints continue downward trend in older area of The Villages

Deed compliance complaints are continuing a downward trend in the older area of The Villages.
Health

Local health official issues COVID-19 warning as 10 more area residents die

On the day when 10 more tri-county residents and 62 Floridians joined the list of COVID-19 victims, a local health department official issued a warning to residents about the virus.
News

Deed restriction temporarily relaxed on RVs in driveways in The Villages

Are you seeing more RVs in driveways in The Villages? We'll explain what's going on.
Crime

Villages of Parkwood woman arrested after allegedly striking child with rocks

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested after allegedly striking a child with rocks outside her home in the family subdivision in Oxford.
