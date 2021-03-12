Friday, March 12, 2021
Summerfield man jailed after found sleeping in fearful lady friend’s shed

Larry D. Croom

Jason Glenn Hunt

A Summerfield man is behind bars after telling his gal pal she’d have to “call the cops or chase him off with a wrench.”

The victim met with a Marion County sheriff’s deputy Thursday at the Wawa in Belleview and told him she had been battered by 33-year-old Jason Glenn Hunt at her residence in Summerfield. She said Hunt had recently grabbed her and shook her so she told him to move out, which he did, a sheriff’s office report states.

But Hunt returned Thursday and wanted to speak with her. The victim said she told him that she didn’t want to talk to him and he kept telling her he didn’t want her to leave or call anyone. The victim also told deputies she was concerned for her safety and the safety of her juvenile children so she decided to take them and leave the residence.

The victim claimed that as she was attempting to drive away, Hunt reached into her vehicle and grabbed her by her left bicep. She said she had to “pry his hand off of her” so she could safely drive way and was in fear for her safety and for the safety of her children, the report says, adding that deputies didn’t see any injuries on the victim’s body.

Deputies then responded to the victim’s residence and saw Hunt’s motorcycle parked in the front yard. They found him sleeping in a shed in the victim’s yard and he said he was waiting for her to return, according to the report.

When asked about the earlier incident, Hunt said nothing happened. A deputy asked why he was reluctant for the victim to leave and he said she seemed nervous and he didn’t want her to drive, the report says.

A deputy started reading Hunt his rights but he stopped him and said he wouldn’t answer any questions. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Hunt was charged with battery and was being held on $500 bond. He’s due in court April 21 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

