Villagers say abandoned homes an eyesore in their neighborhood

Villagers are complaining that abandoned homes are an eyesore in their neighborhood.

The home at 1812 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire was owned by the late Clare Faller. The property is in foreclosure with the Housing and Urban Development Department and the utilities have been turned off.

Neighbors said it has been vacant since 2018.

At first, a neighbor paid for the yard’s upkeep. Then the lawn service, which has customers throughout the neighborhood, cut it for free. After about a year, the free lawn service ended.

Genevieve Messina, who lives at 1806 Sanibel Court, said the neighborhood is fed up.

“We really wish something could be done about this,” Messina said.

She said that a house at 1825 Sanibel Court is also a problem. There is mold growing on the house and the grass is dead.

“The house has been abandoned,” said Stephen Terwilleger of 1819 Sanibel Court.

Supervisor Gail Lazenby said these cases take time, particularly when dealing with a bank or lending company.

He said neighbors, even though they were motivated to help, may have actually slowed down the process by cutting the Faller lawn.

“There are steps that Community Standards has to go through,” Lazenby said.

Supervisors urged residents to allow the process to play out.

“We want to see an end to this, too,” said CDD 3 Board Chairman Bill Ray.