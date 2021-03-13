2 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll continues to rise across Florida

Two more local residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida reported 85 new deaths from the fast-spreading illness Saturday.

The latest local fatalities were both residents of Lake County. They are among the 1,716 tri-county area deaths, the 32,829 in Florida and the 534,142 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,973,109 cases – an increase of 5,244 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,936,788 are residents. A total of 82,008 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,265 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,202 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages for a total of 15,060. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 19 for a total of 4,326;

Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,543;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,916;

Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 707;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 972;

Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,767;

Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,228;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 470; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 131.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,221 – increase of 179

Deaths: 1,716

Hospitalizations: 3,728

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,339 – increase of 42

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 521

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,971), Wildwood (972), Bushnell (877), Coleman (838) and Oxford (470).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,529 – increase of 85

Deaths: 587

Hospitalizations: 1,349

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,689), Leesburg (3,916), Eustis (2,249), Mount Dora (1,924) and Tavares (1,842). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY