Saturday, March 13, 2021
80.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

2 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll continues to rise across Florida

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida reported 85 new deaths from the fast-spreading illness Saturday.

The latest local fatalities were both residents of Lake County. They are among the 1,716 tri-county area deaths, the 32,829 in Florida and the 534,142 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,973,109 cases – an increase of 5,244 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,936,788 are residents. A total of 82,008 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,265 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,202 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages for a total of 15,060. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 19 for a total of 4,326;
  • Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,543;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,916;
  • Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 707;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 972;
  • Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,767;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,228;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 470; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 131.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 62,221 – increase of 179
  • Deaths: 1,716
  • Hospitalizations: 3,728

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,339 – increase of 42
  • Deaths: 242
  • Hospitalizations: 521
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,971), Wildwood (972), Bushnell (877), Coleman (838) and Oxford (470).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,529 – increase of 85
  • Deaths: 587
  • Hospitalizations: 1,349
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,689), Leesburg (3,916), Eustis (2,249), Mount Dora (1,924) and Tavares (1,842). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,353 – increase of 52
  • Deaths: 887
  • Hospitalizations: 1,846
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,806), Summerfield (1,767), Dunnellon (1,288), Belleview (1,228) and Silver Springs (604). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

Related Articles

News

Official raises issue of Villagers traveling great distances for COVID-19 vaccine

An official has raised the issue of Villagers traveling great distances to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
News

Villager with varied careers adds ‘author’ to his list of accomplishments

Villager Jay Barrett has been everything from a flight test engineer to a full-time fund salesman to a golf teacher to a model and treasure hunter. Now, he’s added the title of “author” to his impressive resume. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story.
Read more
Crime

Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested in stolen SUV

A man once tied to a golf cart chop shop has been arrested in a stolen SUV.
Read more
News

Fuitland Park man involved in high-speed crash on Interstate 75

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a high-speed crash on Interstate 75 involving a Fruitland Park man.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man arrested in robbery with shotgun at internet cafe

A Summerfield man has been arrested in a robbery with a shotgun at an internet cafe.
Read more
News

AMAC Foundation staging free Social Security seminar in Lady Lake and online

The AMAC Foundation is preparing to hold a Social Security overview seminar.
Read more
Crime

Two women arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

Two women were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,851FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
80 °
39 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment