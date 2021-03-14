Sunday, March 14, 2021
Craig Allan Hoedel

Staff Report

Craig Allan Hoedel, 72, died of cancer on March 9, 2021.

Craig was born on February 12, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI to parents Loretta (Rozek) Hoedel and Glenn Hoedel. Craig graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL with a Masters of Business Administration and moved to California where he accepted a position of manufacturing Plant Manager for Avery Dennison. It was there that Craig met the love of his life Lydia whom he spent thirty blissful years. In 1995 Craig and Lydia moved to Carbondale, IL where he was employed by Intertape Polymer Group.

Upon retirement from Intertape they moved to The Villages, FL in 2012. Craig was an avid golfer and loved socializing with family and friends. Everyone remembers Craig as a great storyteller and for making them laugh for hours.

Craig leaves his loving wife Lydia Hoedel, a sister Sandra (Gary) Wegner; a brother Jeffrey (Debra) Hoedel; nephews and nieces, Christopher (Jennifer) Hoedel; Kimberly (Robert) Santos; Joel (Maria) Hoedel; and, Nicholas Wegner. Great nephews and nieces Hayley and Emma Hoedel, Landyn Rogers, Savannah Santos, Claire Hoedel, Tyler Santos, and Olivia Hoedel. He dearly loved his dogs as if they were his children.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled next year due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Craig’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

