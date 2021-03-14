Dr. Dennis A. Wilson, 83, former resident of Grand Haven, Michigan, The Villages, and most recently Niceville, Florida, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 peacefully at his home. He was born March 3, 1938 in Manton, Michigan.

Dennis spent his career as a Dean at Muskegon Community College, where he held various administrative positions and acted as an advisor for many student groups on campus. As a graduate of the University of Michigan he loved all things Maize and Blue. He was a lifelong learner and had a strong belief in the importance of education. His hobbies included writing poetry, reading, singing, and playing various instruments. Dennis was married 31 years to Martha Galmore, who predeceased him in 1989. In 1992 Dennis married Lois Voss, sharing 29 years enjoying retirement and traveling. He loved his combined family of 9 children, 17 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.

While living in The Villages Dennis attended New Covenant United Methodist Church. He was an active member of The Villages Concert Band, church choir, and organized Tuba Christmas and the Sunshine Stroller Clown Band that participated in various festivals and parades. He founded a local chapter of Love INC (In the Name of Christ) to serve those in need from the community and volunteered in the Meal Ministry. Dennis played softball and managed teams for 26 seasons, playing until age 78. Another of his hobbies was writing poetry, which resulted in 100+ of his poems appearing in The Villages Daily Sun Newspaper and four books of poetry for his friends and family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to A Bed 4 Me Foundation (www.abed4me.org).