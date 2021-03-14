Elaine Faye Grace, 69, of the Villages, Florida went to be with her maker on March 7, 2021. Elaine Faye Vanderbilt was born August 9, 1951 to Henry and Marie (Rietveld) Vanderbilt. Elaine was the middle child of 10 children. She attended Comstock High School in Comstock, Michigan and graduated in the class of 1969. After graduating high school, she meet and married Robert David Grace on May 8, 1971 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Robert; 5 children, Heidi M. Lattrell, Michael L Grace, Michelle L Grace, Maggie E. Yue, Brian R. Grace; ten grandchildren; five sisters and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie and one sister.

She lived for her children until they were grown and on their own. She worked her way up to restaurant manager for 6 years and then retired with her husband. Starting a new family with their two dogs that gave her joy in life. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel from 10-11 AM with a service to follow. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.