Sunday, March 14, 2021
Elizabeth Ann Strausbaugh

Staff Report

Elizabeth (Betty) Strausbaugh, age 91, passed at home in The Villages, FL on February 19, 2021 with her children by her side at her residence.

Betty was born July 20, 1929 in Detroit, MI to Lee and Edna Drulard. While raising eight children in Temperance, MI, Betty and her late husband, Albert Strausbaugh, Sr. moved their family south and settled in Miami Springs, FL to raise them in the Sunshine State. Betty flourished in The Villages working part time at the former Village cab service, golfing (Three Hole in One Certificates), swimming, playing cards with the ladies, her Bone Builder class, the Opera and most of all her golf car life. It made her happy to jump on the golf car and go.

Betty is survived by her children, Albert Strausbaugh, Jr., Marjorie Byers, Michael Strausbaugh, James Strausbaugh, Theresa Simon, Diane Sosa, Patricia Evans and Charles Strausbaugh. In-laws, Madelyn Strausbaugh, Susan Strausbaugh, James Evans, Darlene Strausbaugh, 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Albert Strausbaugh, Sr., brothers Rex Drulard, Roy Drulard and, Ned Drulard. Her brother Tom Drulard passed a few days later.

Her celebration of life will follow at a later date.

