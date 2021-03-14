John Bartram DAR Chapter honors longtime Orange Blossoms Lions Club volunteer

A Villager with a long history of community service was honored recently by the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Doris Turlo, who has been a member of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club for 25 years, received the DAR Community Service Award. The annual honor is bestowed upon people who have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through civic service.

Turlo, who serves as secretary of the Lions Club, is well known for her creative ideas in fundraising. She has channeled the Lion’s Club monetary resources to provide scholarships for local children unable to pay their entry fees to the Lady Lake soccer teams, as well as providing scholarships for local high school students. She also has overseen the club’s annual poker run, bowling and golf tournaments.

Turlo also is a member of Clown Alley 179 in The Villages. She has served as a “lioness clown” while bringing joy and laughter to those in nursing homes and hospitals.

Member Claudia Jacques said the John Bartram DAR chapter was thrilled to present the award to Turlo. She also thanked her for her many years of service to The Villages community.