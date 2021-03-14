Sunday, March 14, 2021
Lake County sheriff’s deputy lauded for saving lives of two area residents

Larry D. Croom

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being honored for saving the lives of two area residents.

Lake County sheriff’s Master Dep. John Caston, left, was honored with two Life Saving awards by Sheriff Peyton Grinnell recently.

Master Dep. John Caston was honored by Sheriff Peyton Grinnell with two Life Saving awards. The first incident took place in April 2020 when he located a 300-pound man in a vehicle who had overdosed on heroin. The man didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, so Caston removed him from his vehicle and placed him on the ground to perform CPR. A short time later, the man began to breath on his own before EMS arrived.

In June 2020, Caston located an unresponsive woman on the floor in a convenience store. After assessing her condition and feeling no pulse and respiration, Caston started CPR on the woman and summoned medical personnel. He resuscitated the woman and continued to monitor her until EMS arrived and took over.

