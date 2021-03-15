COVID-19 death toll continues to rise despite 2.3 million Floridians fully vaccinated

New cases of the COVID-19 virus might have slowed to a crawl but the death toll across Florida continued to rise Monday – despite the fact that more than 2.3 million Sunshine State residents have received the complete Coronavirus vaccine.

Five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 – four in Lake County and one in Marion County. They are among the 1,723 tri-county area deaths, the 32,959 across Florida and the 535,319 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday, 4,252,240 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 1,882,052 had been given the first dose and 2,370,198 had received the complete vaccination.

In the tri-county area, 209,881 residents have received both doses of the Coronavirus vaccine. That breaks down as 49,300 in Sumter County, 89,614 in Lake County and 70,967 in Marion County.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,979,634 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,826 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,943,135 are residents. A total of 82,045 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,287 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 32,959 deaths and 82,307 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 7 for a total of 4,338;

Wildwood up 6 for a total of 979;

Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,552;

Leesburg up 3 for a total of 3,929;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,772;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 473; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 711.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,405 – increase of 84

Deaths: 1,723

Hospitalizations: 3,734

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,369 – increase of 20

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 524

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,983), Wildwood (979), Bushnell (881), Coleman (839) and Oxford (473).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,627 – increase of 36

Deaths: 593

Hospitalizations: 1,350

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,733), Leesburg (3,929), Eustis (2,254), Mount Dora (1,925) and Tavares (1,845). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY