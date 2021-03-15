Monday, March 15, 2021
Staff Report

Guy Michael Tepsick

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Guy Michael Tepsick of The Villages, FL, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 72.

Guy was born on February 27, 1949 in Boardman, OH to Rudy and Dorothy Tepsick. He graduated from Boardman High School in 1967, where he excelled in athletics and was later inducted into the school’s Baseball Hall of Fame. He later attended Youngstown State University. In 1980, Guy moved to Maryland, where he became a Prince George’s County police officer in 1981, retiring as a lieutenant in December 2003. On March 18, 1983, he married Yvonne Irene Cherest. They raised a daughter, Melanie T. Branigan, and son, Stephen M. Tepsick, in a home filled with jokes and joy.

As an athlete himself, Guy was incredibly proud of his children’s athletic talents, his daughter swimming and playing volleyball in high school and his son playing varsity lacrosse at The Ohio State University. Guy loved watching sports as much as he loved playing them, a lifelong fanatic of his teams: the Buckeyes, the Browns, the Indians, and the Washington Capitals—due to his “close and personal friend Rod Langway.”

Guy was also a natural leader and founding member of his neighborhood golf crew, The He-Man Woman Haters’ Club, an ironic name from a man who was such a vocal and ardent lover of all women. On a normal evening, you could find him on the couch with a cold Yuengling in hand, watching Turner Classic Movies or a sporting event. When his wife was able to convince him to leave the house, he emerged as the life of the party. He loved to regale his audience with amazing stories, impersonating his idol, Elvis Presley, and working the same schtick he was always known for. Beyond his innate entertainer qualities, he was a true romantic. Guy loved watching sunsets with Yvonne or calling Melanie to make sure she saw that month’s perfect full moon.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Rudy, and sister, Carol Bracaglia. He is survived by his loving (and hot—as he always said) wife, Yvonne; his daughter, Melanie, her husband, Andy; his son, Stephen, his fiancé, Sami; his brother, Steve, his wife, Cindy; his brother-in-law, Bob; his nieces and nephews; and his three grandchildren, Ace, Tucker, and future baby Branigan.

He leaves behind many memories of laughs and love with those that were lucky enough to call him a friend, and we can all take comfort in knowing he’s now at the Pearly Gates, asking St. Peter, “Does this shirt make my arms look too big?”

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Guy’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?frequency_selected=2&sjfaq-memorialdonation-text

