Spring breakers and snowbirds

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well it’s another “spring break” in Florida. This is the time of year when the surf is up, but you can’t get a parking space near the beach. The local news runs continuous stories of “debauchery” on the beach. Grandparents can see first hand the outcome of their tuition help.
Spring break follows Bike Week, the people of Daytona will not sleep for another two weeks.
The “snowbirds” will start leaving in a few weeks and things will get back to normal. No traffic, no waiting for tables in the restaurants, etc. The trouble is we will miss the excitement.   Stay healthy and “wax” your surf boards, parking spaces at the beach will be available soon.

Len Boczkowski
Village of Palo Alto

 

