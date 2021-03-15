Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son arrested in theft at Shooters World

A Village of Chitty Chatty woman’s son was arrested in connection with a theft at Shooters World in The Villages.

Jeffrey-Michael Stewart, 42, was arrested on a charge of theft at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at his home at 4836 John Cramer Circle in the Julia Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

The Colorado Springs, Colo. native had gone March 3 to Shooters World near Brownwood and made a purchase of CO2 cartridges. He presented identification when he made the purchase. The cartridges were bagged and he went back into the store where he picked up a package of 95 count pepper balls. He put them into his bag and walked out of the store, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Stewart had been free on bond following his Feb. 4 arrest by Wildwood police on multiple drug charges.