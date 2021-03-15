Villages woman arrested after intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic

A woman who lives in The Villages was arrested Saturday night after an intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Holly Marie Keightley, 44, who lives in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook, “was visibly upset and argumentative with a couple of male subjects on scene” early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer tried to talk to Keightley about what had happened, but she “got more irate and started screaming profanity at a female still on premises,” the report said. Keightley became “more belligerent” and caused a “public disturbance.” Officers attempted to detain Keightley, but she pulled away from them and swayed her body to free herself from their grasp.

The North Carolina native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

In 2019, Keightley had been arrested when cocaine was found hidden in her toaster in her home in The Villages.