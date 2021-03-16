Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Deborah Jean Marinaro

Staff Report

Deborah (Debbie) Jean Marinaro, 72, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Debbie was born in Columbus, OH on April 5, 1948 to Miriam (McReynolds) and Lewis R Catt, the oldest of three children.

After graduating from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda MD, Debbie attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Debbie worked for Ferraiuolo & Ferraiuolo Public Accounting in Denville NJ for many years before continuing her career while self employed; her specialties were small business accounts, including payroll, taxes and general bookkeeping in addition to individual IRS filings.

Debbie was a vivacious, outgoing, and friendly person who could strike up a conversation with most anyone. She enjoyed planning and hosting family gatherings. Debbie especially loved and excelled at playing cello. Over a span of 40 years, she played with local groups: Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra (NJ), Sussex Concert Orchestra (NJ), The Villages Pops Orchestra (FL) and Camerata String Ensemble of Central Florida.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Samuel J. Marinaro, her daughter Kristin Ann Cullari (Jacksonville, FL) and her sister Cynthia Gagne (Asheville, NC). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frederick Catt.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will held in the near future with a private inurnment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the ALS Association, https://www.als.org/donate, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 900 Main Street, Suite 208, The Villages, 32159.

