Lady Lake man jailed after admitting to ‘little knowledge’ of suspended license

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving without an operational driver’s-side headlight.

The deputy stopped a white Ford Crown Victoria, which had front-end damage, and spoke with the driver, 25-year-old Dandre Devante Davis. He claimed he had hit a deer, which had damaged the headlight. He also said he didn’t have his driver’s license with him, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy conducted a computer check that showed Davis’ license had been suspended since Sept. 30, 2020. Davis claimed his license should be valid and said he didn’t have any knowledge of it being suspended, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy then confirmed that Davis had been stopped on Feb. 27 and issued a citation for having no valid driver’s license. The deputy read Davis his rights and he said he had a “little knowledge” that his license was suspended, the report says.

Davis was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving while license suspended. He’s scheduled to be released Wednesday at 9 a.m., jail records show.