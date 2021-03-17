Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Gerald Phillip Fillion

Staff Report

Gerald Phillip “Jerry” Fillion passed away from Covid-19 on March 7, 2021 at the age of 71. He was born Dec. 31, 1949.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Misterka) Fillion of 52 years. His daughter Vicky (Filllion) Perreault, husband Randy, grandsons Corey, Riley, and Baley – and great grandchildren Cruz, Mila and Roman.

His daughter Carrie (Fillion) Webster, husband Christian and new grandson Cayden Roger Webster.

By his brother Roger Fillion and his wife Lora, many nieces and nephews and his “Other” daughter Erin (Long) Lafreniere and of course his beloved dog Alley.

He is preceded by his brothers Richard and Donald. His parents, his mother-in-law Adelaide Misterka, brother-in-law Michael Misterka and many dear friends who I am sure are happy to see him (Mark, Pat, Donna)

He was born in Springfield, Ma raised in Southwick and lived at 24 Rambling Drive, Westfield, MA for 45 years with his high school sweetheart and devoted wife Barbara before moving to The Villages, Florida in Aug 2019 to live out their retirement.

He worked at Strathmore Paper in Woronocco for 20 years then at Ludlow Tech/Cardinal Health until he retired early in 2008.

He liked snowmobiling, boating, drinking and hanging with friends, listening to music and going to concerts. Music was a constant in his life – to Sunday drives to cleaning the house to just being with friends, music was always a part of it. He loved all kinds of music, from Neil diamond to country, to classic rock and even new stuff like Foo Fighters but his all-time favorite is The Eagles.

He was a quiet, gentle, kind soul. He was a loving husband, fantastic father, great brother, uncle, grandfather (Pop), great-grandfather, and a wonderful friend.

He will be missed by all who knew him. Our lives will never be the same without him in it. Till we meet again – Love you more.

 

