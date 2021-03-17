Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Howard John Conrad

Staff Report

Howard Conrad

On March 14, 2021 our family lost a loving husband to Vaun; a proud father to Brett, Bryan, and Brandon; a doting grandfather to Parker Laine and a baby boy due in July, a loyal brother to Roger and Jeff, and a caring uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews. Of course, his family would not have been complete without his two beautiful daughters in law: Shannon and Donna-Marie.

Howard John Conrad was born 2/22/1946 in Oceanside, California; however, his heart always resided in northern Minnesota and later in Michigan. Howard earned a Bachelor of Arts from Central Michigan University and a Master of Arts from Eastern Michigan University, with Education being his focus in both degrees. It was in Michigan in 1967, where he began his career as educator, it is also where he met the love his life Vaun Kay, they were married on August 8, 1970. In 1983, he coached the Flint Hamady boys’ basketball team to a 25-2 record, falling in the State Championship game; he was later voted 1982-1983 Class C Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

In 1985, the Conrad family moved to Ocala, Florida where Howard taught and coached at Forest High School, Lake Weir High School, and The Villages High School over the span of 22 years. During that time Howard was awarded the 1992-1993 Lake Weir High School Teacher of the Year.

Howard was blessed to have made so many wonderful friends in Florida, Michigan, and Minnesota with whom he spent countless weekends for camping trips, ballgames, or barbeques by the pool. He was also privileged to be a positive influence on thousands of former students and players that brought infinite joy to him during his 40 years as a teacher and coach.

In 2007, Howard retired from teaching; he spent much of his remaining years playing golf and softball or traveling the world with his ever adventurous wife, or at Dunkin Donuts. In 2016 he was elected to the Itasca Community College Sports Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as an athlete and coach.

A Prayer Vigil Service for Mr. Howard John Conrad will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the Stonecrest Pavilion from 1-4 PM following the Prayer Vigil Service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to Life South Community Blood Center (https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/center/26). Without the assistance of wonderful blood donors and the 53 units of blood, Howard’s final months with his family would not have been possible. If donating blood is not an option, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) or Hospice of Marion County (https://www.hospiceofmarion.com/donate/), both organizations displayed incredible compassion and patience towards the Conrad family during Howard’s last days.

