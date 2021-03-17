Wednesday, March 17, 2021
87.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter Sheriff Farmer seeks players and sponsors for annual charity golf tourney

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer and his staff are gearing up for the return of their annual charity golf tournament.

The 22nd annual Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s Golf Charity Tournament will be held June 5 at Tierra Del Sol Golf Course in The Villages to benefit the youth in the community by promoting sports, community projects and education scholarships. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer, left, congratulates the winners of the 2017 golf tourney.

There are a number of ways those in the community can participate and help make the tourney a huge success. The cost to play is $98 per person and the event will include prizes for winning teams, a hole-in-one prize car sponsored by George Nahas Chevrolet, a hole-in-one prize golf cart sponsored by The Villages Golf Cars, an online silent auction and golf mulligans (two for $5 or $20 for a team of four).

A variety of sponsorship levels also are available for area business to take advantage of. Businesses that want their names on the event sponsor board should have their forms and money turned in by May. 19. Sponsor checks should be made out to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Benevolent Fund and can be mailed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Village Annex, 8033 County Road 466, The Villages FL, 32162.

Also, in-kind sponsorship opportunities also are available. Those who make those donations will have their names included on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the golf tournament will look different to participants than it has in the past. There will be no awards banquet, continental breakfast or lunch. The 4-person step-aside scramble will operate with tee times instead of a shotgun start. And tee times will be based on first registered, first served.

This year’s tournament will be open to 192 players instead of the usual 288. Face coverings and social distancing also will be highly encouraged throughout the event.

Registration for the tournament starts April 5 at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Shop, which can be reached at (352) 750-4600. Proceeds will be used for college scholarships for high school students, including those at The Villages High School; athletic clubs such as Dixie Youth League, Pop Warner, soccer leagues and softball for boys and girls; Cops & Kids Day for several communities in Sumter County; Project Graduation and other school-related clubs; science fairs for middle and high schools in Sumter County; and the Positive Behavior Support Program administered by Sumter County Schools.

Those who are interested in playing or being sponsors for the event should contact Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper or Lt. Robert Siemer at (352) 689-4600. Questions also can be sent via email to [email protected].

Related Articles

News

Sumter County School Board honors employees who make a difference

Sumter’s School Related Employee of the Year was recognized recently by the Sumter County School Board at an awards presentation ceremony.
Read more
News

Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed for maintenance

The Savannah Center and sports pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Sumter County to receive 20,000 Moderna doses

The Sumter County Health Department is receiving 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week - and signup for vaccination appointments begins today.
Read more
News

Disclosure form shows Rep. Hage drawing paycheck from The Villages

A disclosure form shows state Rep. Brett Hage has been drawing a paycheck directly from The Villages.
Read more
News

The Villages appears to be girding for battle over Spanish Springs apartments

The Villages appears to be girding for a potential legal battle over its desire to put apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Health

Florida sees jump in new COVID-19 cases as 10 more local residents die

COVID-19-related deaths across the local area and Florida continued to increase Tuesday as the Sunshine State saw a jump in the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Storm drain repairs will be performed next week near Village of Fenney

Storm drain repairs will be performed next week near the Village of Fenney. We've got the schedule of the work to be performed.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,884FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.1 ° F
88 °
86 °
42 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
64 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment