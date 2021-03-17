Wade Nelson Heath, age 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully Sunday March 14th, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital, Florida.

He was born January 14th, 1938 in Sunbury, PA, the son of the late Albert (Red) and Ruth Heath. Wade was a retired school teacher and coach, at the York City School District in Pennsylvania. Wade later relocated to Bethany Beach Delaware where he met his wife Linda Lee. The couple was married January 1, 2000 and enjoyed 21 years together. They moved to The Villages, Florida, sharing their love of golf, cocktail hour and living every day to its fullest. Wade was a strong, kind, supportive Father, Husband and friend and very much loved. He was an avid golfer, and had many, many friends.

Wade was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan, avid golfer and board game (Sequence) enthusiast. Wade was predeceased in death by his brother Gary and is survived by his wife Linda Lee of the Villages, son Wade “Rusty” Heath Jr (Elizabeth), daughter Elizabeth Gohn (Rick), stepdaughter Kathy Shelton (Wayne), stepdaughter Cindy Wimbrow (David), grandchildren, Ryan Baer, Benjamin Wade Heath, Jared Nelson (Ashleigh), Emily Dopp (Andrew), Elizabeth “Lizzie” Johnson (David), Michael Wimbrow (Alexis), and Great Grandchildren Landon Baer, Mckailah, Jared and Kaiah Nelson, Julia and Winston Wimbrow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Berlin MD.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of your choice.