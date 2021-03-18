Thursday, March 18, 2021
76.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered to veterans of all ages

Staff Report

All veterans, regardless of age, can now schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.

The appointments will be available beginning Monday, March 22.

“We have developed a well-organized process to provide vaccinations to as many veterans as quickly as possible,” said Brian Pinkston, chief medical officer of the Villages Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic. “With the additional allotment of COVID-19 Vaccines received we are now able to provide vaccinations four days a week at the American Legion. Veterans who receive care at any North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System site are encouraged to schedule an appointment.”

To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call (352) 548-6000, ext.103755.

Learn more about NF/SGVHS COVID-19 Vaccination efforts by visiting https://www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Related Articles

News

Ambulance shortage raising concerns about safety in The Villages

A reported shortage of ambulances is raising concerns about safety in The Villages.
Read more
News

Homeowner ordered to remove rock put down without ARC approval

Rock will have to be removed from a patio villa in The Villages after it was put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
News

Troll targets 34 addresses in single deed compliance email complaint

A troll targeted 34 addresses last year in a single email to Community Standards about alleged deed compliance violations in Community Development District 9.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as vaccinations among Floridians top 4.57 million

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 4.57 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents.
Read more
Crime

Hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot nabbed at Publix in The Villages

A hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot from law enforcement was nabbed behind a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

DUI suspect arrested after incident in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after reportedly driving recklessly in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after violating probation in drunk driving arrest

A 50-year-old man who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages has been jailed after violating his probation in a 2018 drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,897FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
76.7 ° F
77 °
76 °
81 %
0.8mph
83 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
63 °
Mon
72 °
Tue
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment