Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered to veterans of all ages

All veterans, regardless of age, can now schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.

The appointments will be available beginning Monday, March 22.

“We have developed a well-organized process to provide vaccinations to as many veterans as quickly as possible,” said Brian Pinkston, chief medical officer of the Villages Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic. “With the additional allotment of COVID-19 Vaccines received we are now able to provide vaccinations four days a week at the American Legion. Veterans who receive care at any North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System site are encouraged to schedule an appointment.”

To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call (352) 548-6000, ext.103755.

Learn more about NF/SGVHS COVID-19 Vaccination efforts by visiting https://www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp