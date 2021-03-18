Thursday, March 18, 2021
66.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Carl Fredrick Kowalski

Staff Report

Carl Fredrick Kowalski

Born to Carl and Anna Kowalski December 15, 1937 in his grandmother’s home in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Carl Fredrick Kowalski died March 13, 2021 of complications related to Lewy Body dementia. A devoted and loving husband, father and friend, Carl was known for his kind generosity, his warmth, his measured patience, and his joie de vivre. At parties or gatherings, he had a natural instinct for drawing people into a conversation and making them feel cared for and welcome.

Growing up, he was surrounded by a large and close-knit family community. An altar boy and a devout Catholic, Carl’s faith was a fundamental part of his identity. Every Sunday and every holy day, whether in Prague, Peru or Pensacola, Carl would find a church and attend mass to take communion. A gifted student, he earned a scholarship and graduated from The Hill School just outside of Pottstown (much to his mother’s surprise who famously told him she would “eat her hat” if he were accepted to The Hill School). He earned a scholarship and took his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell in Chemical Engineering.

Carl’s time at Cornell proved seminal both personally and professionally. While working toward his degree, he met and developed close lifelong friendships with his two roommates, Stephen Tweedie, and David Portman as well as his lab partners Paul Morris, Chet Fox. During his super senior fifth year, he was set up on a blind date with his future wife, Mary Ann Sutton who he would propose to and marry within a year.

Hired by Airco Industrial Gases upon graduation, Carl and his young wife were soon settled in Rutherford, New Jersey in a little furnished apartment that they paid $125 a month rent for. Carl earned his MBA at NYU while working full time and starting a family—his son Carl (Charlie) was born in 1962, and Beth-Ann in 1964. Carl and Mary Ann eventually moved with their two young children, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where they would buy a house and have two more boys, Edward (Ted) (1968) and Robert (1971) and continue developing deep friendships with those around them. They were often entertaining or playing bridge or going out to eat with neighbors and work colleagues.

They lived in Peters Township for nearly fifteen years before Carl was transferred back to New Jersey in 1980. A few years later, he left his position at Airco to take a job with a competing industrial gas company, Air Liquide. Carl and Mary Ann would move several times in New Jersey (from Summit to Oceanport to Pine Beach) before retiring and settling in The Villages, Florida. In addition to socializing, Carl loved music, dancing and travel. He and Mary Ann would visit all 50 states as well as many countries in Europe, Asia and elsewhere. They made friends seemingly wherever they went, adding more and more folks to their Christmas list as they developed and fostered relationships all across the globe. They knew the Villages would be their ideal home once they learned about dancing on the square and the many opportunities to play bridge and connect socially with other Villagers.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann, as well as his four children and eight grandchildren, (Little) Charlie, Brian, Ben, Lydia, Nadia, Ellie, Simon and Sutton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation https://www.lbda.org/donate/   A celebration of life is planned for Father’s Day weekend, June 2021. Details TBD.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jane W. Solomon

Jane Solomon was active in Live Oaks Community Church's Operation Christmas Child ministry, which sends tens of thousands of shoeboxes each year, filled with school supplies, toys, and personal handmade items, to underprivileged children around the world.
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth Ray Dalton

Kenneth Dalton owned his own business doing home improvements. He moved to Wildwood in 1998 from Greensboro and then to Jacksonville about a year ago.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Heuberger

Robert Heuberger was an army veteran and retired after 37 years from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing with his two paw kids, Pumpkin and Muffin.
Read more
Obituaries

Gerald Phillip Fillion

Jerry Fillion liked snowmobiling, boating, drinking and hanging with friends, listening to music and going to concerts.
Read more
Obituaries

Denver Monroe Hamrick

Denver Hamrick enjoyed his family, friends, and neighbors; and liked a good round of golf, boating, and watching NASCAR races.
Read more
Obituaries

Wade Nelson Heath

Wade Heath and his wife, Linda, shared their their love of golf, cocktail hour and living every day to its fullest in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Howard John Conrad

Howard Conrad taught and coached at Forest High School, Lake Weir High School, and The Villages High School over the span of 22 years.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,893FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.9 ° F
67 °
66 °
96 %
2.7mph
10 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment