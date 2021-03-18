DUI suspect arrested after incident in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after reportedly driving recklessly in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Brandi Lynn Stanley, 31, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a yellow Pontiac SUV at about 8 p.m. Monday when Lady Lake police received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at the fast-food restaurant. The caller indicated that the driver was still in the parking lot, eating her food. The vehicle was found idling in the parking lot of the nearby Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

There was a “very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Stanley. She denied she had been drinking. When she got out of the vehicle, she was “swaying from side to side,” the report said.

“Just take me home, let’s forget about this,” Stanley told the police officer.

Stanley refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and demanded a lawyer. She also refused to provide a breath sample. An 8-pack of Deep Eddy Vodka was found concealed in Stanley’s bra. She “yelled” at law enforcement when they attempted to process her at the jail.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.