Thursday, March 18, 2021
76.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

DUI suspect arrested after incident in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

Meta Minton

Brandi Lynn Stanley

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after reportedly driving recklessly in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Brandi Lynn Stanley, 31, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a yellow Pontiac SUV at about 8 p.m. Monday when Lady Lake police received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at the fast-food restaurant. The caller indicated that the driver was still in the parking lot, eating her food. The vehicle was found idling in the parking lot of the nearby Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

There was a “very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Stanley. She denied she had been drinking. When she got out of the vehicle, she was “swaying from side to side,” the report said.

“Just take me home, let’s forget about this,” Stanley told the police officer.

Stanley refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and demanded a lawyer. She also refused to provide a breath sample. An 8-pack of Deep Eddy Vodka was found concealed in Stanley’s bra. She “yelled” at law enforcement when they attempted to process her at the jail.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Ambulance shortage raising concerns about safety in The Villages

A reported shortage of ambulances is raising concerns about safety in The Villages.
Read more
News

Homeowner ordered to remove rock put down without ARC approval

Rock will have to be removed from a patio villa in The Villages after it was put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
News

Troll targets 34 addresses in single deed compliance email complaint

A troll targeted 34 addresses last year in a single email to Community Standards about alleged deed compliance violations in Community Development District 9.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as vaccinations among Floridians top 4.57 million

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 4.57 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents.
Read more
News

Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered to veterans of all ages

All veterans, regardless of age, can now schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot nabbed at Publix in The Villages

A hit-and-run suspect who fled on foot from law enforcement was nabbed behind a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after violating probation in drunk driving arrest

A 50-year-old man who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages has been jailed after violating his probation in a 2018 drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,897FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
76.7 ° F
77 °
76 °
81 %
0.8mph
83 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
62 °
Sun
63 °
Mon
72 °
Tue
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment