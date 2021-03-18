Thursday, March 18, 2021
81.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Go online to check the status of your economic impact payment

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

The IRS has begun sending economic impact payments to eligible taxpayers in accordance with legislation signed into law on March 11. Visit the Get My Payment tool to check on your payment.

  • Most eligible individuals will receive the EIP via direct deposit.
  • First payments will have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 17.
  • Eligible recipients who do not receive the payment via direct deposit can expect payments in the mail in the next several weeks.
  • The IRS will not add payments to existing EIP debit cards.

Taxpayers who have already filed 2020 returns and included unemployment benefits are urged not to take immediate action to amend their return. Further directions are expected from the IRS soon. For more information please visit the Frequently Asked Questions provided by the IRS, including how to update Direct Deposit and what to do if you have an address change. If you have more questions, please contact my office at (352) 241-9220.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Opinions

Villager and other critics of impact fees find themselves on hit list

Villager Scott Fenstermaker was surprised to find he was on a hit list of residents who have spoken out on the topic of impact fees. So who came up with the hit list?
Read more
Opinions

The secret to our long marriage

Columnist Lisa DeMarco looks back at the secret - and the story - behind her long marriage.
Read more
Opinions

Anti-vaxxers jump on misinformation about death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Anti-vaxxers have jumped on misinformation about the death of legendary boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Dr. Gabe Mirkin sets the record straight.
Read more
Opinions

Vaccinated Americans should continue to wear masks

If you've been lucky enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you still need to follow guidelines aimed at keeping us all safe. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has the list of what you should do.
Read more
Opinions

The Villages Developer pushing bill to offload infrastructure costs

Villager Reed Panos, writing in an Opinion piece, contends The Villages Developer is pushing a bill to offload infrastructure costs onto Florida residents.
Read more
Opinions

Poor St. Patrick was taken by force to Ireland

Columnist Barry Evans reminds us that St. Patrick was taken by force to Ireland where he worked as a slave.
Read more
Opinions

Prostate cancer and heart attacks share lifestyle factors

A study of 90,494 U.S. veterans with prostate cancer found that more than half suffered from uncontrolled risk factors for heart attacks. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks down what it could mean to you.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,897FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
81.7 ° F
84 °
78.8 °
65 %
3.2mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment