Go online to check the status of your economic impact payment

The IRS has begun sending economic impact payments to eligible taxpayers in accordance with legislation signed into law on March 11. Visit the Get My Payment tool to check on your payment.

Most eligible individuals will receive the EIP via direct deposit.

First payments will have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 17.

Eligible recipients who do not receive the payment via direct deposit can expect payments in the mail in the next several weeks.

The IRS will not add payments to existing EIP debit cards.

Taxpayers who have already filed 2020 returns and included unemployment benefits are urged not to take immediate action to amend their return. Further directions are expected from the IRS soon. For more information please visit the Frequently Asked Questions provided by the IRS, including how to update Direct Deposit and what to do if you have an address change. If you have more questions, please contact my office at (352) 241-9220.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.