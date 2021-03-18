Troll targets 34 addresses in single deed compliance email complaint

A troll targeted 34 addresses last year in a single email to Community Standards about alleged deed compliance violations in Community Development District 9.

That number raised eyebrows of CDD 9 supervisors Thursday afternoon when they reviewed deed compliance statistics from the previous year.

“I was a little shocked that one individual made 34 complaints,” said Supervisor Steve Brown.

Those complaints were made in a single email and targeted 34 different addresses, said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.

“That’s where the word ‘troll’ comes from,” said CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Reimer.

Supervisor Dan Ruehl wondered how many of the 34 complaints were legitimate.

“It would be interesting to see how many were substantiated,” Ruehl said.

Duckett said that number hasn’t been broken out. She said the vast majority of homeowners immediately come into compliance, if in fact there is a violation.

There were a total of 421 complaints in 2020 in CDD 9 with 359 complaints given anonymously. The complaints resulted in 23 written violations and one public hearing.