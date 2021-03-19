Edward C. Kolbe, Jr. of Fruitland Park, FL, husband of Carole (Tarno) Kolbe entered into rest on March 17, 2021 at home with his wife by his side after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born in N. Tonawanda, NY, the son of the late Edwards and Norma (Siefke) Kolbe. Edd and Carole were married on April 6, 1968 in California. He graduated from Barker, NY High School and after graduation enlisted in the Navy. He always enjoyed saying he never served aboard a ship. He did serve 8 years in the Navy as an aviation ordinance man and was an air crewman on the P3 Orion plane. He retired in 1999 after working 30 years at Harrison Radiator (GM). Edd enjoyed sports – playing or watching – especially the Buffalo Bills.

Besides his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his sister Barbara (Paul) Hammond, his brother Phillip (Virginia) Kolbe, his nieces Linda (Scott) Greer and Tara Heitzenrater, his great niece Abigail (Heitzenrater) Haag, great nephews Craig Heitzenrater, Mark Woodard and Christopher Woodard. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Ellen Craine and nephew P.J. Hammond.

At Edd’s request his body was donated to science and there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hall Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 would be appreciated. Cards can be sent to 20 Lakeview Dr, Fruitland Park, FL 34731.