Lenny Wolfson

Staff Report

Lenny Wolfson was born in New York City and grew up in Bensonhurst, where he attended Midwood HS.

He was a football (and softball) player, who played wide receiver for the University of Buffalo. At U of B, he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

Lenny served in the US military as a tank commander and later served in the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, to whom he was married to for close to 62 years.  He is also survived by his three children (James, Jayney and Jonathan) and five grandchildren (Jacob, Matthew, David, Sammy and Danny).

The Wolfsons lived in Spring Valley, NY from 1966-2008, where Lenny was an avid NY Giants fan, who also held season tickets for many years. Lenny was an Executive Vice President of Holbrook Company (A division of Oxford Industries), where he worked for many decades in Manhattan. He was an active member of his synagogue, Pomona Jewish Center, where he was president for two terms.

Although Lenny started playing golf late in life, he grew to love it, as he played often with his wife and their friends.

Lenny passed away in The Villages, Florida on Tuesday, March 9th from natural causes. He will be missed by all who knew him.

