A Village of Pine Ridge resident got his second hole-in-one in less than a year while golfing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Paul Danielson scored the lucky ace on March 16 at Hole #9 at the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course. He used an 8-iron from 120 yards.

He got his first hole-in-one May 12, 2020 at Escambia Executive Golf Course.

