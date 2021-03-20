Lady Lake woman who allegedly stole lottery tickets jailed without bond

A Lady Lake woman who allegedly stole lottery tickets has been jailed without bond.

Liberty Summersill, 34, was jailed Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a pair of warrants charging her with failure to appear after she skipped a court date.

Summershill had been arrested in 2019 after the store manager at the Circle K at which Summershill worked was performing an audit of lottery tickets and noticed one full stack of tickets valued at $300 was missing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The manager reviewed surveillance footage and found that Summersill had been alone in the manager’s office conducting some computer training. Summersill was seen on surveillance looking around the office and moving toward an area where lottery tickets are stored. She put the tickets in a bag and left the Circle at 3:30 p.m. that day. The surveillance footage revealed that Summershill also took a cigarette lighter and two Circle K T-shirts.

At the time of her arrest, Summershill was found to be in possession of the drug Buprenorphine.