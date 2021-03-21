Sunday, March 21, 2021
BBQ restaurant at Magnolia Plaza set to open in early May

Meta Minton

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages is set to open in early May.

The restaurant is busy hiring employees including cashiers, food runners, line cooks and meat cutters. Interviews are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 and 6 at the restaurant located at 2163 Everglades Lane. To request an application, you can email [email protected].

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q will be opening in early May at Magnolia Plaza.

Willie Jewell’s menu includes burgers, wings, fried pickles, southern fried okra and beef brisket.

The first Willie Jewell’s was founded in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. But the restaurant’s roots date back to 1949 when it was originally founded as Bono’s in Jacksonville. Willie Jewell’s boasts a 70-year tradition of slow-cooked pit barbecue.

