CDD 6 reappoints primary member to ARC but still needs alternate

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors last week reappointed Irv Markley to serve as its primary member on the Architectural Review Committee, but an alternate member is still needed.

The applicant must be a full time resident of CDD 6 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The ARC meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 a.m. until 11 a.m.). The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an ARC meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate member on the ARC, applications are available at this link: ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Complete the application and return it to the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida no later than 5 p.m. April 16.

Section 112.3145(7)(g), Florida Statutes requires that ARC members must complete and submit a Statement of Financial Interests (Form 1) at the time they are appointed to the ARC.