Sunday, March 21, 2021
55.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

CDD 6 reappoints primary member to ARC but still needs alternate

Staff Report

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors last week reappointed Irv Markley to serve as its primary member on the Architectural Review Committee, but an alternate member is still needed.

The applicant must be a full time resident of CDD 6 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The ARC meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 a.m. until 11 a.m.). The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an ARC meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate member on the ARC, applications are available at this link: ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Complete the application and return it to the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida no later than 5 p.m. April 16.

Section 112.3145(7)(g), Florida Statutes requires that ARC members must complete and submit a Statement of Financial Interests (Form 1) at the time they are appointed to the ARC.

Related Articles

News

Rep. Hage’s updated bill would make impact fee limits retroactive to Jan. 1

A lawmaker’s updated bill would make impact fee limits retroactive to Jan. 1.
Read more
News

Town squares fully reopened with barricades down and no crowd limit

Town squares in The Villages have fully reopened. The barricades are down and there are no crowd limits.
Read more
Crime

Villager accused of peeping in restroom wants charge thrown out on technicality

A Village of Chitty Chatty man accused of peeping in a public restroom wants a charge of voyeurism thrown out on a technicality.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as eligible vaccination age officially drops to 50

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the eligible age for Coronavirus vaccines drops to 50 across Florida on Monday.
Read more
News

BBQ restaurant at Magnolia Plaza set to open in early May

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages is set to open in early May.
Read more
News

Official wants lights added to sign at Hillsborough swimming pool

An official wants lights added to the sign at Hillsborough swimming pool.
Read more
News

Deadline nears for purchase of bricks at Veterans Memorial Park

The deadline is nearing for the purchase of bricks to be placed at Veterans Memorial Park in The Villages prior to the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more